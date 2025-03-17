Karnataka's 4% Muslim Quota Unconstitutional, Will Challenge It Legally: MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta

New Delhi/Mangaluru: The BJP has launched a strong opposition to the Karnataka government's decision to provide 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts, calling it unconstitutional and an attempt to divide society along religious lines. BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, announced that the party would fight the decision in court and stage protests against it.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Capt. Chowta criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for what he termed as "appeasement politics," alleging that the move was intended to repay political debts to organizations like the PFI and SDPI. "Dr. B.R. Ambedkar ensured that reservation was meant for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward classes based on social and educational criteria. Siddaramaiah’s government is violating this principle for political gains," he claimed.

The BJP leader also pointed out that previous attempts to introduce religion-based reservations had been struck down by courts, emphasizing that the Constitution does not permit such provisions. He referenced Supreme Court judgments rejecting similar measures in other states and confirmed that the BJP would soon file a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court against the decision.

Additionally, Capt. Chowta took issue with the Karnataka government’s ₹1,000 crore allocation for minority welfare under the state budget. "This is an open attempt to institutionalise vote-bank politics. The BJP will not allow the misuse of public funds to serve a particular religious community at the cost of others," he said.

With legal and political battles expected in the coming weeks, the controversy surrounding the reservation policy is set to intensify, with both sides gearing up for a prolonged confrontation.