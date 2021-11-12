Karnataka's Chief Minister Discussed Bitcoin Scam With The Prime Minister

On Thursday, Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, claimed that he took up the Bitcoin scam throughout his discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bommai stated after the meeting that the Prime Minister did not intend to focus much on the Bitcoin problem. Furthermore, He was the one who brought it up. The Prime Minister advised him to ignore the Bitcoin problem. Everything will come into place if individuals focus on serving for the people's welfare with integrity and bravery.



He added that he shared information of the discussions of the BJP State Core Committee meeting held previously in Bengaluru. He mentioned that he asked JP Nadda to name the party's candidates for the upcoming MLC elections as soon as applicable, saying that doing so might assist the organization prepare for the election campaign. He further stated that Nadda has got information on the anticipated four-team travel of state leaders, and that the BJP national president is currently preparing for the next Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The Chief Minister remarked of his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he couldn't share much with him because the discussion was brief. During the conversation, the topic of Bitcoin was not brought up. Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had previously claimed that state politicians and officials were involved in a Bitcoin scam and that investigators were attempting to protect them.

However, state Congress chairman DK Shivakumar alleged that the scam was large-scale and that hearing the names of police officers, political leaders, and businesses involved in the scheme is disturbing.