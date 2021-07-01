Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Says Getting Vaccination Before Going To Class Is Not Necessary

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan stressed on Thursday that receiving vaccinations is not required for students to attend college sessions. The announcement comes just a day after declaring that all students enrolled in higher education courses in the state will get vaccinated within 10 days.



He stated that they have the necessary equipment to vaccinate all students and employees, and are striving for a 100% vaccination rate. Getting vaccinated, on the other hand, will not be made mandatory because students and employees can come to acquire the vaccine at their leisure.

The state administration declared last week that offline classes in institutions will restart after students, professors, and staff members have been vaccinated.

Furthermore, Ashwathnarayan, who also chairs the Covid-19 ministerial task team, stated that 94,000 students pursuing higher education in the state were vaccinated on June 28 (Monday), and that vaccine coverage would be expanded in the coming days.

The Higher Department Of education had also planned to hold vaccination camps on college grounds to ensure that students, teachers, and non-teaching staff were all inoculated. This would assist in the state's offline lessons being resumed.

Karnataka has given out 2.26 million Covid-19 vaccine doses so far, with over 65 lakh of those provided to adults aged 18 to 44.

Meanwhile, according to the health ministry, India has surpassed the United States in relation to the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in each country.

More than 5.54 crore Indians have gotten both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the government's vaccination portal CoWin. Even if the statistics on the CoWin portal is a little out of date, this represents fewer than 4% of India's 140 million people.