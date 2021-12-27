Karnataka's Experts Says That The Booster Dosage Should Be From The Same Vaccine Manufacturer

Experts in Karnataka and elsewhere indicate that booster doses of the same vaccine brand are routinely provided in routine vaccination. For Covid-19 immunisation booster shots, the government is encouraged to do the same.

Starting from January 3, vaccinations for children aged 15 to 18 will be made available. In the state, it is anticipated that 43 lakh children are eligible for the vaccine. Karnataka's authority stated on Sunday that on January 10, it will begin administering vaccine booster doses to healthcare staff, frontline workers, persons over 60, and people with comorbidities. It also added that s

A doctor who is already an adviser to the state government stated that they informed the authorities that booster doses in vaccination are usually of the same brand as those provided to the beneficiary previously, rather than being mixed. Covishield has been taken by the majority of Indians, and Covaxin production and supplies are significantly reduced. It may not be enough for all Covishield recipients who have received two doses.

Furthermore, specialists believe that Covaxin is now being diverted to the paediatric population. Booster doses for diseases like typhoid and rabies are of the same brand as the first dosage since they have the same antigenic components. In most cases, the brand is altered owing to unavailability or an established risk.

Dr. T Jacob John, former professor and Head of the Department of Virology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, agreed, saying that while there are a few studies and research that demonstrate crossover vaccinations produce superior results, there is no Indian data on the subject. He further added that using the same vaccine as before may be safe. However, if we must go over, it is preferable to use just WHO-recommended immunizations. Because Sputnik is not suggested by them, the safest vaccination, Covaxin, should be used instead. Covaxin boosters are available for those who have already taken Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik, reported The News Indian Express

Studies on employing the same and alternative boosters are currently underway, according to a member of the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, with results expected in a few weeks.

As per the doctor, the research available from other countries suggests that both strategies have resulted in good immunogenic responses.

According to Karnataka Health Commissioner Randeep D, the state is awaiting instructions from the federal government on the combination of booster dosages, and supplies will follow suit.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Sunday that if a mix-match strategy for booster doses for healthcare workers is adopted, the Centre should assure widespread availability of Covaxin, as the majority of individuals have taken Covishield as their first and second doses.