Karnataka's Offline Lessons May Restart In Stages

On Thursday, in response to calls for offline lessons to be resumed, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar stated that the Education Department's task group is compiling a report on the subject. On Monday or Tuesday, a meeting will be held in this regard. He said that discussions are ongoing, and the department is considering launching offline programs in phases, beginning with classes 9 to 12. He also added that the decision will be made next week.



However, on Thursday,Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar declared that all teaching and non-teaching staff in government, aided, and unaided schools will be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Dr. Sudhakar, who noted the potential psychological impact of online lessons on pupils, stated that students cannot rely on this indefinitely and that schools will have to reopen sooner or later.He also stated that before making any decisions, we will conduct extensive consultations. Expert opinions would be taken into account as well. Dr. Sudhakar further mentioned that in a few days, the state's immunization coverage will surpass the three crores mark.