Karwar: Government school on verge of closure due to illegal mining

Karwar: Many government schools have been closed due to lack of basic facilities in government schools, English craze and other reasons. But, even though there are children in a government school here, the school on verge of closure due to illegal mining which going on right next to it. Now the villagers have erupted against the officials who have not taken action against illegal mining.

This is the situation in Mundigehalli government primary school under Gudnapur Gram Panchayat of Shirasi Taluk, Uttara Kannada District. Villagers have expressed outrage against those who are mining redstone illegally in village survey no.25. Illegal red stone mining has been going on for the past two years, and the education of school children is being disturbed.

Students are constantly annoyed due to the noise of JCB, lorry and trackers during school hours. Illegal mining is going on right next to the school and stones have been drilled near the school compound. The stones around the school have been excavated to a depth of 6 to 8 feet and there is a high possibility of the school building collapsing.”

Chandrappa Channaiah of Gudnapur is illegally involved in mining red stone next to Mundigehalli Government Junior Primary School. Due to this the school building and students are facing a lot of trouble. “Also, Chandraya, who has bought the land, is asking for the return of what was donated to the school by the original heirs of the land.” The villagers had appealed to the DC to stop the mining or relocate the school. After this, the officials personally arrived at the place to witness the plight of the students who were suffering for two years. It is suspected that the officials are involved in illegal mining. A few months ago, when a complaint was filed against the quarry, the officials had visited and temporarily closed it and confiscated the machinery and vehicles. But now they have started illegal quarrying again.

Now, 16 students are studying in the government junior primary school here, and they are facing a situation where they have to listen to the lessons every day. It is also affecting the health of children. Also, mining pits are seen around this school in a total area of five acres. Generally, red stone mining is not allowed, and mining is going on like this, which has led to many suspicions.

‘There are serious allegations that officials are also involved in this. Especially school children are also afraid of such large scale mining near the school. There is not even a playground for children to play. Stone quarry pits are seen all around. Due to this, parents are afraid to send their children to school.

But if we ask the authorities, they say we visited there immediately after receiving public information about illegal stone quarrying started a few days ago’ said a source.

Banavasi deputy tehsildar Nagaraja Borakar said that he has gone to the place and inspected the place as per the instruction of the superiors, and will take necessary action. Due to the illegal red stone mining, an atmosphere of fear has been created among school children and parents. The fact that the concerned authorities have not taken action against the illegal mining that has been going on for two years has led to many doubts.