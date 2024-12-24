Live
- Study Reveals Teabags Release Billions of Microplastics and Nanoplastics, Entering Your Body
- Kumbh Mela 2025: Essential Guide to Comfortable and Respectful Attire for Maha Kumbh
- Hyderabad Real Estate Faces Setback: Property Sales Drop 7% Year-on-Year in 2024
- Gnani’s Gen AI Solutions Revolutionising BFSI
- Trump's WHO threat sparks debate on the efficiency of global health governance
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: India vs Pakistan Match Set for February 23 in Dubai
- Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Venues, Timings, and Updates
- FRAI Urges Government to Provide Technology Platform for Kirana Stores to Stay Competitive
- Not just Gen Z, millennials too: Redditors discuss the wave of pet parenthood embraced by young Indians
- Innovation can expedite the journey to a Smoke-Free future- in focus at Technovation Abu Dhabi
Just In
Kerala Man Arrested in Mangaluru for ₹10.84 Lakh Investment Scam
The Mangaluru City Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 49-year-old man from Kerala for allegedly defrauding a city resident of ₹10.84 lakh through an online investment scam.
MANGALURU: The Mangaluru City Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 49-year-old man from Kerala for allegedly defrauding a city resident of ₹10.84 lakh through an online investment scam.
The accused, Jaffer K., a resident of Malappuram district, allegedly contacted the victim through WhatsApp, offering lucrative returns on stock market investments via a platform named "Stock Frontline." Police investigations revealed that the victim was duped over multiple transactions, transferring a total of ₹10,84,017.
Acting on the complaint registered under the IT Act and IPC, the police tracked the fraudulent transactions to the accused's bank account. A team was dispatched to Kerala, where the accused was apprehended on December 23. He was subsequently produced before the court.
This operation was carried out under the supervision of Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal and senior officers, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the scam.