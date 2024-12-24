Kerala Man Arrested in Mangaluru for ₹10.84 Lakh Investment Scam

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru City Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 49-year-old man from Kerala for allegedly defrauding a city resident of ₹10.84 lakh through an online investment scam.

The accused, Jaffer K., a resident of Malappuram district, allegedly contacted the victim through WhatsApp, offering lucrative returns on stock market investments via a platform named "Stock Frontline." Police investigations revealed that the victim was duped over multiple transactions, transferring a total of ₹10,84,017.

Acting on the complaint registered under the IT Act and IPC, the police tracked the fraudulent transactions to the accused's bank account. A team was dispatched to Kerala, where the accused was apprehended on December 23. He was subsequently produced before the court.

This operation was carried out under the supervision of Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal and senior officers, with efforts underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the scam.