KERC Orders Power Cut to Illegal Buildings in Bengaluru
The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has directed state-owned electricity supply companies to deny power connections to buildings that violate approved plans.
This move is crucial, especially in Bengaluru, where many builders have been circumventing regulations to secure essential services like electricity, water, and sewerage through illegal means.
In a circular dated March 13, KERC instructed six electricity supply companies, including Bescom and Mescom, to follow a Supreme Court ruling from December 17, 2024.
The court's decision in Civil Appeal No. 14605 of 2024 requires authorities to provide utilities only after the completion and occupancy certificates are presented. The ruling also mandates that the approved construction plan be displayed throughout the building process.
These measures are seen as a relief for residents fighting against unauthorized constructions in the city. Despite numerous public complaints, authorities have often ignored illegal buildings.
Following the Babusapalya building collapse in November last year, which killed nine workers, the BBMP revised its rules to discourage illegal constructions. However, little progress has been made, as some builders continue to construct up to five floors on small plots and as many as eight floors on larger plots.