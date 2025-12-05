CM Revanth Reddy Launches Major Development Initiatives in Narsampet

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has embarked on a visit to Narsampet in the Warangal district, accompanied by Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy. They received a warm welcome from local MLAs, leaders, and officials.

During this visit, CM Reddy inaugurated a series of development projects amounting to a substantial total of ₹532.24 crore. Key initiatives include the establishment of the Young India Integrated School, funded with ₹200 crore, and a government medical college and hostel with an allocation of ₹130 crore.

Further projects announced included the widening and repair of the Hanmakonda-Narsampet-Mahabubabad road at a cost of ₹82.56 crore, the widening of the Narsampet-Pakhala road for ₹17.28 crore, and the expansion of the Narsampet-Nekkonda road at ₹56.40 crore. Additionally, a government nursing college building will be constructed for ₹26 crore, alongside various development works in Narsampet town valued at ₹20 crore.

In a subsequent public meeting, CM Reddy expressed his frustration with the state of regional development under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which he claimed had left much to be desired over the past ten years. He highlighted the Congress party's commitment to profitable agriculture, contrasting it with the prior government's approach. CM Reddy pointed out that while previous rulers engaged in extravagant living, they neglected the core issues facing communities in Warangal. He reiterated the Congress government's achievements, including waiving farmer loans, issuing 1.1 crore ration cards, and providing subsidised rice to over 3.1 crore residents.