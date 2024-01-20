Live
- Destroyed the state in all spheres Chandrababu criticized YS Jagan's rule
- New Gen AI model to help explain human memory, imagination
- New smart insulin pill with sugar-free chocolate to better manage diabetes
- Khadar steps into the shoes of people Experiences their hardship first hand
- India will be free of Maoist menace in next 3 years: Shah
- Security Fortified: Mangaluru Gears Up for Sri Rama Temple Inauguration
- Minor worker killed in Ahmedabad under-construction site collapse
- AIET-CySecK ink MoU on Cybersafety finishing school
- K'taka: Hindu activists beaten up in Muslim-dominated locality over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
- Delhi HC prioritises child's well-being in custody battle, stresses on interaction with both parents
Just In
Khadar steps into the shoes of people Experiences their hardship first hand
Vidhan Sabha Speaker U.T. Khadar, despite holding the second-highest post in the state, recently demonstrated his commitment to the concerns of his constituency by personally experiencing the challenges faced by its residents.
Mangaluru: Vidhan Sabha Speaker U.T. Khadar, despite holding the second-highest post in the state, recently demonstrated his commitment to the concerns of his constituency by personally experiencing the challenges faced by its residents. The incident unfolded on a Saturday in Khader's hometown, where he temporarily set aside his official protocols to empathize with the difficulties encountered by the common people.
The issue at hand revolved around the closure of a side road connecting Thokkott National Highway to Thokkott, which had been commonly used as a footpath due to the presence of a railway track. The railway department abruptly closed this route without any prior notice, installing a gate secured with iron bars. To traverse the area, individuals were compelled to enter through the gate's base, akin to manoeuvring like dogs. This arrangement proved particularly inconvenient for women and those carrying items in their hands, rendering passage through the gate a challenging task.
The public had previously lodged complaints with the District Collector, urging the reopening of the road. Responding to these concerns, Speaker Khader took personal initiative. Venturing to the site of the gate, he immersed himself in the experience by navigating through it just as the common people did. Having firsthand experience of the hardships encountered, the Speaker advocated for the immediate convening of a meeting to address and resolve the matter promptly.