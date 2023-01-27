Khadi unit registers turnover of over `3 cr selling flags in FY 2022-23

Hubballi: The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangh (KKGSS) at Bengeri in Hubballi city has recorded a turnover of Rs 3.17 crore during current fiscal year. The KKGSS has been manufacturing our national flags since decades. The demand for BIS standard national flags manufactured by KKGSS is increasing year by year and the association has recorded a turnover of over Rs 3.17 crore in the current financial year.

Sivananda Mathapathy, secretary of KKGSS association, told that many factors including the Harghar Tiranga Abhiyan and youth festival held in Dharwad district have increased the sale of national flags. 'We manufacture nine types of BSI standard flags. Almost all types of national flags including 14x21 feet are sold out this time. The demand for flags measuring 2x3 feet, 3x4.5 feet, 4x6 feet was slightly higher', he said.

He explained that from April 2022 to January 23, 2023, more than 34,593 flags were sold, and a total turnover of Rs 3.17 crore was done. As the demand for national flags increased in the current financial year, the labourers making them were also overworked. 25 workers have worked overtime (OT) for almost three months. Mathapati also said that he was paid a total salary of approximately Rs 5 lakh for this work.

This time the National Youth Festival was held in Dharwad district itself and contributed to the increase in national flag sales. , which presented to dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and representatives who participated in Yuvajanotsava

After the house-to-house flag hoisting campaign, some associations and organizations have given us more than 850 different types of national flags, including polyester cloth collected from the public for disposal . There are two methods for their disposal: burning in sandalwood and burying in a 3x6 feet trench. Mathapati said that action will be taken for their proper disposal soon. As directed by expenditure committee the price of national flags of various sizes has been increased by 10 per cent to 12 per cent, he added.