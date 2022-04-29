Khata conversion will pave way for massive corruption: AAP

Bengaluru: AAP leader and Bengaluru city president Mohan Dasari alleged that the ruling BJP was collecting hundreds of crores of rupees by distributing A khata certificates to the owners of illegal sites in exchange for huge bribes.

Speaking at a press meet, Mohan Dasari said, "In order to give A Khata to B Khata site owners, a reform fee of Rs 200 for every square metre area in BBMP Central parts, Rs 250 for outside areas have been fixed. According to this, for a 30/40 site, a reform fee of Rs 22,000 in BBMP Central part, and Rs 27,000 in outside areas should be paid. Similarly, for a 60/40 site, a reform fee of Rs 44,000 in Central parts, and Rs 55,000 in outside areas should be paid. But, along with this, the officials are receiving a bribe of Rs 25,000 for 30/40 site and Rs 50,000 for 40/60 site through agents, which is also going to the MLAs of three parties."

"In order to give Khatas, bribes are being taken in each ward office on the pretext of service charge. These corrupt practices are going on unchecked in Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagara and Yeshwantpura. ACB should frequently raid these places," he demanded. Ashok Mrityunjaya, AAP unit president of Mahadevapura constituency, said, "A public helpline should be opened to provide information about Khata conversion and to register complaints against corruption. Khata conversion procedures should be facilitated through online to give relief people from making rounds of offices. BBMP should conduct 'Khata Mela' to facilitate smooth conversion procedure."

"The number of B Khata sites in Bengaluru have been reduced from 8+ lakhs to 6.18 lakhs now. Approximately 2 lakh B Khata sites have been illegally converted into A Khatas in the last 10 years. Corrupt parties such as BJP, Congress and JDS have been trying to suppress these illegalities which are done in their period. A comprehensive judicial inquiry should be conducted into this matter. Such illegal sites of guilty influential people should be seized," demanded Ashok Mrityunjaya. He warned of a massive protest in front of BBMP office if these corrupt practices are not stopped immediately. Pallavi Chidambaram, AAP leader from Bommanahalli constituency was among those whowas present at the press meet.