‘Kichcha’ Sudeep launches his racing team for forthcoming Indian Racing Festival

Bengaluru: The Indian Racing Festival (IRF), India’s premier city-based motorsport league, has just entered a thrilling new chapter as Kannada megastar Kichcha Sudeep officially acquired the Bengaluru fran-chise and launches his racing team: Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru (KKB).

This landmark move is more than a business decision — it’s a defining cultural crossover between the silver screen and the speed track, bringing with it the energy and influence of one of South In-dia’s most celebrated stars into the high-stakes world of motorsport. A commanding presence on screen, Sudeep now shifts gears to make his mark as an owner, visionary, and sporting ambassador, driving a new era of racing from Karnataka to the national stage.

The Indian Racing Festival 2025 kicks off this August, with franchise teams from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Goa and more battling it out across thrilling street circuits and world-class tracks.

Blending fierce competition with high-impact entertainment, the league positions itself as India’s first true sports-entertainment spectacle. This season is poised to be the boldest yet — with an emphasis on regional fanbases, celebrity involvement, and platform-building for homegrown talent.