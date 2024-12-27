KMF launches Idly, Dosa batter: Milk price hike of Rs 5 likely after Sankranti

A proposal has been made to increase the price of milk, and a decision will be taken on the revision of the price of milk after Sankranti, said KMF President Bhimanaik.

Addressing a press conference in the city, he said that a proposal to increase the price of milk by Rs 5 was made in the milk union meeting held on Wednesday. We will examine this. An additional 50 ml was also given in Nandini milk and an increase of Rs 2 was made. He said that this additional milk will be taken back.

Milk production had increased suddenly in the past five years.

Therefore, KMF had added an additional 50 ml of milk and increased it by Rs 2. But now milk production has returned to normal.

Therefore, it has been decided to reduce the additional milk by 50 ml and supply it as before.

Whey protein-based dosa, idli batter

‘From Thursday, we have provided idli dosa batter in the entire city of Bangalore. We will provide 20% of the amount of dosa/idli battee that private companies market. That is, we will provide 5 thousand metric tons. We will provide 15-20% for now. Now pri-vate companies are providing 30 thousand metric tons’, he said. ‘Everyone needs protein. Therefore, we will provide quality batter.

This will also be available on Nandini and Parlour online. We will be marketing in Bengaluru in the initial days. We will start marketing in other places soon’, he said.

Along with Nandini milk and milk products, ‘Ready to Cook’ dosa batter and idli batter will also be available in the city, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah released protein-based Nandini idli and dosa batter packets on Wednesday.

Kannadigas’ proud brand KMF’s Nandini products have created a nationwide market, and Nandini milk is reaching the national capital Delhi as well. Demand for Nandini milk is coming from major cities of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The laddu pra-sad of Tirupati, a famous religious place in the country, is being prepared with Nan-dini ghee. Thus, there is a huge demand for Nandini’s various products and the Kan-nadigas brand is growing rapidly, he appreciated. KMF’s Nandini brand of idli and dosa batter based on whey protein will contain 5 percent protein.

The dough (batter) is 450 grams. The maximum selling price has been fixed at Rs 40 per packet and Rs 80 per 900 gram packet.

Officials said that sales have been started in Bengaluru city on an experimental basis and KMF has decided to supply it to other cities based on the response.