KMF Launches Sugar-Free Nandini Sweets for Diabetics Ahead of Diwali

Bengaluru : In a festive treat for those conscious of their health, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has launched a new range of sugar-free sweets under its iconic Nandini brand. The products, aimed particularly at diabetics, are being introduced ahead of Diwali to meet the rising demand for health-friendly festive foods

Announcing the launch, KMF Managing Director B. Shivaswamy said the initiative aligns with growing consumer preference for products that cater to dietary and health needs. “In this health-conscious era, many people are choosing sugar-free alternatives. These Nandini sugar-free sweets have been created especially for diabetics, offering taste without compromising on wellness,” he said.

The new Nandini “Sugar-Free” range includes:

• Nandini Khoa Gulab Jamun (500g) priced at ₹220

• Nandini Hale Peda (sugar-free, 200g) priced at ₹170

• Nandini Jaggery Oats & Nuts Barfi (200g) priced at ₹170

All products are described as pure, flavorful, and affordable, reinforcing Nandini’s promise of quality and purity.

During the recent Dussehra season, Nandini sweet sales crossed an impressive 750 metric tonnes — a record that reflects consumers’ trust in the brand’s purity and taste.

In addition, following the implementation of revised GST rules, KMF has reduced the prices of 21 milk-based Nandini products, including ghee, paneer, cheese, ice creams, and chocolates. After the revision, the price of 1-liter ghee has dropped from ₹650 to ₹610, while 500g unsalted butter is now ₹286, down by ₹19. A 1kg processed cheese block now costs ₹497, reduced from ₹530.

With its new sugar-free sweets, KMF’s Nandini brand aims to bring sweetness to Diwali celebrations minus the sugar.