Knives out between KSOU chancellor, asst registrar

Mysore: Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Prof Vidyashankar and Assistant Registrar (Examination Department) S. Pradeep Giri have filed : police complaints against each other at Jayalakshmi Puram Police Station.

Prof Vidyashankar alleged that Giri had ignored to respond to a notice seeking explanation for his frequent absence from duty. Furthermore, he came to office very late on Tuesday afternoon and, when asked about this, Giri abused him in unspeakable words. In his complaint to the police, the chancellor alleged that Pradeep Giri had assaulted him.

In his counter complaint, Pradeep Giri alleged that, on Tuesday afternoon, the chancellor called him to his chamber and abused him in unparliamentary language. Pradeep Giri also has filed a complaint against chancellor's assistant Devraj.

Jayalakshmi Puram police conducted an inquiry into their complaints on Tuesday. After receiving information about the incident from the office staff of the Open University, they checked the CC camera there. The investigation into the background of the case continued on Wednesday.