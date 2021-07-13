KPCC chief blasts TN for raising objection to Mekedatu project

Bengaluru: Taking potshots at Tamil Nadu over its objection to Mekedatu project, State Congress president D.K Shivakumar observed in a sarcastic note that the neighbor would keep on creating controversy over the project even after 100 years. "Presently, we are said to have a double engine government. Why can't the BJP use its power and get approval from the Centre, and perform 'Bhumi Puja' for the project tomorrow itself. We are ready to keep aside all our political differences and stand by the government," he said.



'All political parties of Tamil Nadu have a common agenda of opposing the Mekedatu project. Their agenda will remain the same even after 100 years. Yediyurappa needs political will power to take up the Mekedatu project. We now have information that the central environment board has issued clearance to this project," Shivakumar added.

The KPCC president said that the Mekedatu project falls in his constituency of Kanakapura itself, and the water will be used for Bengaluru and for electricity generation.

"Out of the 10 lakes from my constituency, no lake will get the water. This project may consume about 500 to 1000 acre of revenue land. But no area will face the fear of drowning. Hence, it will be a highly economical and useful project," he said.

Targeting the Congress' ally DMK, Shivakumar said that even AIADMK's political agenda is the same.

"Let our CM call for the tender and conduct 'Bhumi Pujan' tomorrow itself. It is we who are planning. So there is no need to take an all-party delegation. Let the Tamil Nadu government take an all-party delegation if they want, or let them do anything. What is the need for us to put any pressure on this issue? BJP says they have a double engine government, then why are they bothering to take the permission?," he wondered.