KPCC chief DK Shivakumar denies attack on Yuva Congress leader by his aide

Bengaluru: KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has denied that his lieutenant Mohammad Nalapad attacked Yuva Congress president Siddhu Hallegowda of Ballari rural unit. This incident had taken some frontal attack from the district units of the Congress in the past two days after Gowda complained to the State party on Wednesday.



Clarifying that Mohammad Nalapad had not attacked Gowda, Shivakumar said, "if it is proved I will not hesitate to take action."

Meanwhile, both Gowda and Nalapad clarified that there was no such incident, it was a prank played by some unidentified person. They both released video messages which were aired on the Congress social media groups and leaked selectively to other groups.

Riled by FIRs against Congress leaders for holding padayatera, Shivakumar accused the State government of adopting double standards. He said the BJP leaders also violated the Covid SOP on many occasions but the government had not taken action against them.