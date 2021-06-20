KPCC DK Shivakumar launches video contest for kids to promote vaccination

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday launched a "Vaccinate Karnataka" campaign, a social media video contest for children to make videos urging adults to get vaccinated. The first-of-its-kind competition invites 95 lakh students from all schools across Karnataka to make a social media video about Covid vaccination. The 100 best videos will be given an Android tablet each. To participate in the contest, children have to post a 2-minute video on social media platforms with the hashtag #VaccinateKarnataka and then submit a form at www.vaccinatekarnataka.in.



"Nobody persuades adults like children do. When children tell parents to get vaccinated, they won't say no. That is why we have launched this campaign to spread awareness on society about Covid vaccination," said Shivakumar.

To prevent imminent danger from the 3rd wave, at least 80% of people above the age of 18 need to get vaccinated.

Shivakumar called upon the students to persuade parents and others to get vaccinated and curb the further spread of the virus.

"The children of Karnataka are very creative. I want them to find creative ways of spreading a positive message for taking the vaccine. Use song, dance, poetry, drama, art, humour, or anything you like, to create a video. In the video, you must tell why all adults should take the vaccine," Shivakumar said. All the participants in the campaign will get a "Covid Heroes" certificate.

"Students from all parts of Karnataka are free to participate in this competition and they can share their videos with us through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube using the hashtag #VaccinateKarnataka so that we can view and examine them," Shivakumar further said, adding that this competition aims to inject the positive message of getting vaccinated in the society, in the times of cynicism and gloom ushered by the pandemic.

Shivakumar further said that there is no fee or a complicated registration process as the primary objective of this campaign is to motivate children to use their time creatively during the lockdown, inspire others to get vaccinated and create a safe Karnataka. "The 100 tablets are only to encourage creativity. I will also speak to the winners personally over a Zoom call to hear their ideas for a better Karnataka," he said.