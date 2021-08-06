KSP protests Tamil Nadu BJP president’s opposition to Mekedau

Mysuru: Members of Karnataka Sena Pade (KSP) on Thursday staged a protest in front of deputy commissioner's office against the objections raised by Tamil Nadu State BJP chief Annamalai and Tamil Nadu government to the proposed Mekedatu project on Cauvery.



The protestors condemned the attitude of Annamalai, a former Karnataka cadre IPS officer, for staging a hunger strike.

KSP president Lokesh Gowda described Annamalai as anti Kannada. He threatened to 'pick him up' when he visits Karnataka if he continued his agitation. He said the State government was giving Tamil Nadu 60-70 TMCs more water than its share every year. "But it is going waste into the sea. The Karnataka government aims to use the water for power generation and drinking purpose."