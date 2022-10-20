 KSPCB allows bursting of firecrackers for two hours a day

Bengaluru: A circular from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) permits the setting off of firecrackers during the festival of Diwali for two hours between 8 and 10 pm every day. Only green crackers will be permitted, and noise-polluting crackers are prohibited, according to the order. The circular states that the district administrations, the Health Department, the Fire and Emergency Services Department, the Chief Commissioner of the BBMP, and the City Police Commissioner must all abide by the Supreme Court's orders on the bursting of firecrackers.

All districts have been instructed to measure air and sound pollution for the seven days prior to and following the festival. "The district authorities have been requested to make sure that the rubbish that has accumulated over the festive season is disposed of properly. By November 5, air and noise pollution measurements from October 17 to October 31 should be provided to the KSPCB, according to the circular.

Additionally, it is prohibited for sellers to sell anything other than green crackers; if this occurs, legal action will be taken against the stores. The pollution control board announced that it has placed equipment to measure pollutants throughout Bengaluru's districts and city. The circular further requested that the District Administrative Authorities and the Health Department educate the public about the need of following safety precautions while celebrating Diwali.