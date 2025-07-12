KSRTC Bags National Award for Outstanding Employee Welfare Initiatives

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has earned national recognition for its exceptional employee welfare efforts by winning the ET HR World Employee Experience Award 2025 in the ‘Exceptional Employee Experience – PSUs’ category.

The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony held in Bengaluru. The event saw participation from top HR professionals and organizational leaders across sectors, celebrating best practices in employee engagement and workplace culture.

KSRTC’s win highlights its commitment to employee-centric policies, robust welfare programs, and continuous efforts to improve the working environment for its staff, particularly in the challenging public transport sector.

Ashraf K M, Chief Personnel Manager of KSRTC, accepted the award on behalf of the corporation.

Reacting to the honor, KSRTC officials noted that the recognition reaffirms the organization's long-standing approach to prioritizing the welfare of its workforce while maintaining operational efficiency.

The award marks another milestone for KSRTC, which has consistently been at the forefront of implementing people-friendly reforms among public sector undertakings in the country.