  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

KSRTC bags prestigious Grow care India Best HR Strategy Gold Award 2023

KSRTC bags prestigious Grow care India Best HR Strategy Gold Award 2023
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won Grow care India Best HR Strategy Award- 2023 under best innovation in HR...

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won Grow care India Best HR Strategy Award- 2023 under best innovation in HR Category Gold Award.

The award was instituted by Grow care India and the award event was held at Hotel Clarks Avadh, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

Dr. Muzaffarpur Ahmed, Former member National Disaster Management Authority, Rakesh Dwivedi, Chairman, Grow Care India and Aditi Umrao, IAS, Project Director(EO), Uttar Pradesh State Diaster Management Authority presented the award to M Deepak Kumar, Divisional Controller, Hassan Division and G Vijayakumar, Divisional Controller, Shimoga Division, KSRTC.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X