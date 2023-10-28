KSRTC bags prestigious Grow care India Best HR Strategy Gold Award 2023

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won Grow care India Best HR Strategy Award- 2023 under best innovation in HR Category Gold Award.

The award was instituted by Grow care India and the award event was held at Hotel Clarks Avadh, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

Dr. Muzaffarpur Ahmed, Former member National Disaster Management Authority, Rakesh Dwivedi, Chairman, Grow Care India and Aditi Umrao, IAS, Project Director(EO), Uttar Pradesh State Diaster Management Authority presented the award to M Deepak Kumar, Divisional Controller, Hassan Division and G Vijayakumar, Divisional Controller, Shimoga Division, KSRTC.