KSRTC deploys its premium bus fleet for long weekend

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central Division is a prestigious division of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which owns premium vehicles and operates long distance services across seven southern States. Summer is the the time for the division to strike it rich by operating its luxury buses. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the division has not been able to unleash its premium buses for the past three years.

However, now as Covid is under control, normal life has returned with people celebrating festivals and other social events with gusto. With a long weekend ahead from 14 April to 17 April due to Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavira Jayanti, SouramanaUgadi, Vishu, Good Friday, and weekend holidays, more than 200 vehicles will be deployed by the division to various destinations such as Ernakulam, Kannur, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Trivandrum, Calicut, Kasaragod, Coimbatore, Kodaikanal, Thanjavur, Trichy, Vizhulpuram, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Panaji, Nellore, Goa, Shirdi and Pondicherry. The Divisional Controller, Bengaluru Central Division, stated, "Additional bus services ofRajahmsa and Non-AC sleeper vehicles will be operated to various long distances from the BMTC Shantinagar bus stand. Similarly, Volvo, Volvo Multi-Axle, Scania, AC Sleeper Vehicles (Airavata / Airavata Club Class / Ambari Dream Class) will be operated from service road situated in front of Depot-4 KSRTC, Shantinagar on Wednesday."

This is the first time in last three years, the entire premium fleet of the Bangalore Central Division have been fully booked. "To celebrate the event, KSRTC would be distributing roses and pens to senior citizens while chocolates would be distributed to the children to share our gratitude and appreciation of our patrons"

To make travel experience pleasurable to the commuters on Wednesday, seating arrangements, drinking water, lighting system, male and female mobile toilets, helpdesk, announcements were provided at the additional operation venues. All the officers and staff of the division took part in the operation to provide a comfortable and pleasant travel experience to KSRTC passengers, said an official of the Corporation.