KSRTC launches “e-Vaneejya” commercial management software

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday disbursed compensation to the families of employees who died due to accidents and other causes, while also conducting the soft launch of its new Commercial Management Software, “e-Vaneejya.”

“e-Vaneejya” is designed to streamline the administration of 1,847 commercial establishments across its bus stations. These establishments, including stalls and refreshment rooms, currently rely on manual systems for fee collection, GST calculations and invoicing. The new software, developed in-house, aims to improve accuracy, reduce processing time and ensure uniformity across the Commercial Wing.

Under the Saarige Suraksha Accident Insurance Scheme, KSRTC provided Rs 1 crore each to the families of three employees who died in off-duty accidents and electrocution. The scheme ensures financial security by offering Rs 1 crore compensation for accidental deaths, irrespective of whether the employee was on duty. With this round of payments, a total of Rs 42 crore has been distributed to the dependents of 42 employees under the scheme.

In addition, Rs 3.10 crore was distributed to the dependents of 31 employees who died of non-accidental causes, with each receiving Rs 10 lakh as part of the enhanced Family Welfare Compensation Scheme. Two dependents received Rs 14 lakh each, following the revised compensation limit effective from September 1, 2025. So far, the Corporation has disbursed Rs 18.38 crore to the families of 183 employees under this welfare programme.

Speaking at the event held at the KSRTC Central Office, the Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He said that while no monetary support can replace a life, the Corporation’s accident insurance and welfare schemes aim to provide financial stability to families during difficult times. He urged beneficiaries to use the compensation judiciously for children’s education, housing and other essential needs, cautioning them against lending the money to others. The Minister also appreciated the partnership of the State Bank of India (SBI) in successfully implementing the Transport Safety Scheme.

KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha, IAS, urged beneficiaries to follow the Minister’s advice and ensure that the compensation funds are used wisely. The programme was attended by senior KSRTC officials including Dr. Nandhini Devi K., IAS, Director (Personnel & Vigilance), and Ibrahim Maigur, IAS, Director (Information Technology), along with SBI officials C.V. Raghuram, Divisional General Manager, and Vijay K.T., Assistant General Manager. Several officers and staff of the Corporation were also present.