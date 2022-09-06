KSRTC staff rise up to the challenge, save stuck lives in submerged bridge

Bengaluru: In the recent unheard heavy rains, towns and villages submerged in water, highways were flooded and people's lives disrupted, as KSRTC bus crew faced the most difficult challenge in their service.

On August 29, Mysore - Bengaluru highway was literally flooded. Ramanagar town was totally inundated. KSRTC bus (KA 42-F0502) was plying from Uragahalli to Ramanagara town. When the bus was about to cross Ramanagara railway underpass bridge, it was stuck in the rain water half way and got submerged. Ahead of the KSRTC bus another private vehicle broke down, and KSRTC bus could not move further.

KSRTC bus crew -Lingaraju, Driver-cum-Conductor and Venkatesh, Driver cum Conductor, Manager, Ramanagara Depot, Ramanagara Division, who were operating the Uragahalli – Ramanagara service had not only put an effort to save their lives but had the task of saving their passengers' lives. With water level increasing, despite both not knowing how to swim took the most difficult decision in their lives. They bravely risked, called on the local help of public and rescued all their passengers including an old woman. On Monday, both the crew met the KSRTC Managing Director Anbu K Kumar at the Head Office and narrated the incident. The MD congratulated the drivers and appreciated their excellent work ethic. He said their decision on completing the difficult task is an example and inspiration to others. Since, personal mobile phones of the crew was damaged while being on duty, both of them were given a smart mobile phone as a token of gesture by the Corporation.

The Managing Director also presented a letter of appreciation to the Ramanagar Depot crew in the given circumstances stating that the service attitude of the crew in the humanitarian field is truly unique and exemplary.