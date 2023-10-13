KSRTC to ply 350 more buses for Dasara

Mysuru: Anticipating an influx of celebrants for the upcoming Dussehra festivities, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Mysuru has made provisions to accommodate the heightened demand. This year's Dasara celebration in the culturally rich city of Mysore is all set to begin, on Sunday, August 15.

The increased footfall can be attributed to the state Congress's implementation of the Shakti Yojana, a program aimed at empowering women. The scheme is expected to draw a substantial number of participants to observe the grandeur of Dussehra, a significant Hindu festival. With the implementation of the Shakti Yojana, an impressive 3.75 lakh people are already commuting daily. This number is predicted to surge to around five lakh during the Dussehra festivities. To ensure the convenience of the public and alleviate potential overcrowding, the KSRTC division in Mysore has taken a proactive step by deciding to deploy an additional 350 buses.

KSRTC divisional Controller G. Srinivas emphasized the need for these additional buses, acknowledging that the demand during Dussehra could lead to increased congestion. In response, KSRTC plans to run these extra buses, and if demand escalates further, they may need to mobilize buses from depots in neighboring districts. All preparations are in place to effectively manage the heightened traffic during Dussehra.

In anticipation of the increased traffic due to the Shakti Yojana, additional drivers and conductors are being assigned from nearby districts to operate various types of additional buses, including Rajhamsa and Airawat. The collaboration of different KSRTC divisions, such as Mandya and Chamarajanagar, has been a tradition during Dussehra when more buses are needed to meet the growing demand.

This year, to accommodate the anticipated influx of Dussehra enthusiasts drawn by the Shakti Yojana, buses will also be sourced from Hassan and Chikmagalur divisions, in addition to Mandya and Chamarajanagar. In terms of daily passengers, there has been a significant increase, with numbers reaching 3.75 to 3.80 lakh in July and August. However, in September, daily ridership slightly declined to 3.55 lakh.

The Mysore division is known for operating around 300 trips to Bangalore, offering various services including luxury and premium options. As Dussehra approaches, the bus schedule is set to expand significantly to meet the heightened demand. With nine depots in operation, the division faces the challenge of operating inter-city services at full capacity as passenger loads exceed 100%. Additionally, the city bus stand is expected to witness record traffic, especially towards Chamundi Hill and Brindavan Park, as buses to popular tourist destinations are likely to be in high demand during this festive period.