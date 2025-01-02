Live
KSRTC wins 9 National Awards
Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC)won 9 National Awards, 6 AdWorld Showdown Gold Awards, 2 Grow Care India and one PRSI National Award-2024.
AdWorld Showdown awards won were in the following categories, PR Effectiveness – Introduction of Ashwamedha classic buses. Best Brand Experience through compe-titions and promotional Games- Introduction of Ambaari Utsav buses. Best Corporate Image Communication and Reputation Management- Introduction of Ashwamedha classic buses.
Best Customer Acquisition and Retention- Introduction of Palakki buses. Best PR - Travel Leisure Restaurants and Fast Food Chains- Branding of Premium bus ser-vices. Brand of the Year- Introduction of Ashwamedha classic buses.
Corporation has won two Grow Care India Awards for its Environment Initiatives and Implementation of Innovative HR practices. KSRTC has been awarded with PRSI National Award for Corporate Film Category. AdWorld Showdown Awards were pre-sented in New Delhi. Grow Care Awards in Goa and PRSI Awards were presented to the Corporation at Raipur.