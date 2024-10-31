KSRTC’s new Volvo Airavat Club Class 2.0 buses roll out

Bengaluru: Around 20 new Volvo Airavat Club Class 2.0 vehicles were inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy in a program organised by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in front of Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

A compensation check of Rs.1 crore each was distributed to the family members of employees who died in accidents while in service. Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ramalingareddy, Transport and Muzrai Minister, S R Srinivas, Chairman, KSRTC and MLA Gubbi and Mohammed Rizwan Nawab, Vice Chairman, KSRTC inaugurated KSRTC new Airavat Club Class 2.0 Volvo Buses. On this occasion, Chief Minister and other dignitaries presented Sarige Suraksha accident relief compensation cheque of Rs 1 crore each to two deceased employees

( Nagaraju M N, Conductor, Ramanagara Division and Sri Shivanna, Driver-cum-Conductor, Mysore City Division) dependants and So far, dependants of 22 deceased employees are paid with accident compensation of Rs. 22 crores. Dependants of 5 employees who died due to ailments other than accidents are also paid family welfare compensation of Rs 10 Lakh each on this occasion. While speaking on this occasion Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated KSRTC is the first Corporation in the country to introduce these types of innovative schemes and under the guidance of Transport Minister the Corporation is bringing laurels to the Government and all the employees of the corporation are appreciated for this effort.

Chairman KSRTC, S R Srinivas stated that, the Corporation has introduced many innovative labour welfare schemes which are applauded in the country and in coming days also will continue to introduce many labour and passenger welfare schemes.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) provides transportation services to 34.92 lakh passengers daily through 8,849 vehicles by operating 8,068 schedules, covering 28.50 lakh kilometres. Of these, 17 per cent of the services are dedicated to students. Karnataka holds the first position among all state transport Corporations in the country, with a fleet of 24,282 state transport buses, signifying the empowerment of state road transport services. The Government has approved addition of 5,800 new buses to the state transport Corporations, of which 3,417 buses have been added across four Corporations in the last year.

The Government has also granted permission for the recruitment of 9,000 posts across four Corporations and 1,883 drivers, conductors, and technical staff have been recruited till now. The recruitment process for 6,500 positions will be completed soon. Under the Shakti Scheme, 317.18 crore women have travelled on Karnataka State transport vehicles, with a zero-ticket value of Rs 7,656.33 crore. The proportion of women passengers stands at 58.10 per cent. Prior to the implementation of the Shakti Scheme, an average of 82.51 Lakh passengers travelled daily on vehicles of the four Corporations, which has now increased to 108.09 Lakh.

Before the implementation of the Shakti Scheme, the number of trips operated daily across four Corporations was 1,58,909 which has increased to 1,72,333 resulting in an addition of 13,424 trips per day.

During last year 1000 dependants of deceased employees are appointed on compassionate grounds.