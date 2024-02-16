K’taka: BJP, JD-S stage walk out after Siddaramaiah targets Centre

Karnataka BJP and JD (S) MLAs staged walkout from the budget session on Friday while condemning the targeting of the Central government by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The BJP and JD (S) MLAs stood up as soon as the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah started pointing out the Central government for not allocating sufficient funds for the state.

The opposition members displayed placards stating that there is absolutely nothing in the budget, turning the house into chaos.

They slammed the Chief Minister for targeting the Central government for political reasons and staged a walkout led by LoP R. Ashoka and JD (S) State President H.D Kumaraswamy.

The opposition members of both the houses gathered in front of the Vidhana Soudha and staged a protest against the government.

“It is a bogus budget of Sulluramaiah (liar)”, “Anti-farmer Siddaramaiah betrayed agriculture sector”, “All promises made by Siddaramaiah are bundle of lies,” read the placards and legislators of BJP and JD (S) while raising slogans and condemned the budget.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijeyendra said that it is an anti-farmer budget. “As for the development of the state, it offers a big zero. It has taken back the state 20 years back. There are no programmes for the youth. To escape from responsibilities and cover up failures, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has wasted his time in the budget session,” he said.

He said that the sanctity of the budget has been violated. “This budget offers not a single rupee for the development of north Karnataka. The women will also not benefit from this budget,” he said.

He said that the Congress promised big schemes for weavers. “Forget about allocating funds, the budget did not even mention them. There is no reference to increase the honorary amount to Anganwadi workers. They are patting their own backs, the budget has disappointed Dalits, farmers, poor, backwards and all classes,” he said.

He said that no one expected such a budget from the experienced Chief Minister who was presenting his 15th budget.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that unscientific implementation of GST -- increase in surcharges and change in allocation formula -- these injustices meted out by the Central government coupled with short release of funds to the states have adversely affected the financial strength of all the states.

He said that as the ruling party in several states are also run by BJP they are unable their raise voice against the injustices. “It is our responsibility to speak out against the injustice being meted out against the states and protect the rights of the states,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the anti-people decisions by the Central government for the last 10 years has led to alarming developments such as widening inequality, concentration of wealth in few hands and crony capitalism.

“Congress’ guarantee schemes are not just election gimmicks. They are the result of the feedback obtained during Bharat Jodo Yatra. These schemes are earnest efforts to create jobs and enhance the purchasing power of the people. These programmes are aimed at creating a just and fair society by redistribution of wealth,” he said.