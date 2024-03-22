Kumaraswamy will contest as NDA candidate from Mandya LS seat: JD(S)

Mandya: Senior JD(S) leader C S Puttaraju on Thursday said the party’s state President H D Kumaraswamy will be contesting as the NDA candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha segment. Though there is no official announcement yet, speculations are rife among both alliance partners -- BJP and JD(S) -- about the seat going to the regional party and former CM Kumaraswamy being the candidate.

Earlier there were reports that JD(S) will get the seat and Puttaraju, a former MP from the constituency or Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who had unsuccessfully contested from the segment, may be fielded from the segment.

“One Hundred per cent Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy) will be the candidate, I will lead the election campaign in the constituency and ensure his victory with a huge margin. We will call him just to file a nomination.

In all the eight assembly segments under the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, Kumaranna as a NDA candidate will win with a huge margin,” Puttaraju said.

Addressing reporters here, he said, “With the blessings of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both BJP and JD(S) workers are eager to ensure Kumaraswamy’s win.” An official announcement will be made in a couple of days, once Kumaraswamy returns from Chennai, where he underwent a heart surgery, the former minister said.

“Candidates from both parties will be unanimously announced for the remaining constituencies including Mandya, Hassan and Kolar. We will work together for the victory in all 28 segments in the state,” he said.

Multilingual actress turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate backed by the BJP, had won the seat in 2019 by defeating JD(S)’ Nikhil Kumaraswamy. She is seeking BJP’s ticket for re-election from Mandya constituency.

Asked about Sumalatha saying that the final decision on whether the Mandya seat will go to BJP or JD(S) is awaited, Puttaraju said the BJP high command will make an announcement, sorting out all minor issues.