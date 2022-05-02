LABOUR DAY GESTURE: Disciplinary cases lifted against 7,200 KSRTC employees

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) celebrated Labour Day meaningfully across all the divisions of the corporation. As a goodwill gesture, disciplinary cases against 7,200 employees have been waived and KSRTC has issued reporting orders to them. KSRTC Managing Director V Anbu Kumar participated in the Labour Day celebration with employees,

For the first time in the history of the corporation, disciplinary cases against 7,200 employees have been waived as a one-time remedy and goodwill measure. Employees who were absent from duty for less than ten months are exempted from any disciplinary proceedings and have immediately been issued reporting orders and allowing to operate buses. Accordingly, 110 absentee employees have reported for duty in the past three days.

The total number of employees of the corporation is 35,000, of whom 8,414 were facing disciplinary cases and 7,200 got respite and a minimum fine of Rs 100 and Rs 200 and a maximum fine of Rs 500 has been imposed on them. These cases are punishable by a fine of at least Rs 25,000.

Anbu Kumar distributed the disciplinary case withdrawal order copy to the employees along with sweets. He addressed the employees, explaining the history, ideology and uniqueness of the Labour Day celebration.

"Our organization is being run only by drivers, conductors, mechanical staff and not by the Managing Director. Managing Director cannot drive a bus. An officer or employee relationship should be cordial in any organisation. It is our duty not only to punish the employees but also to encourage, motivate and work for their welfare," Anbu Kumar said. But at the same time, he made it clear that it's only one time relaxation to employees, not to be involved in pilferage or accident or absenteeism.

"The daily average traffic revenue of the corporation should be more than Rs 10 crore. But we are getting an average of only Rs 8 crore, of which 70 percent has to be paid for diesel. The financial situation of the corporation is under severe crisis. Our employees should also join hands with us to strengthen our transport service and provide the best services to the public, only then that the organisation will grow," he added.

During the event, the children of the employees who are pursuing MBBS, M Tech and other courses were honoured. Anbu Kumar congratulated them and expressed the hope that one day one them would become MD of the Corporation. Our employees should give their children to stand on their own in the society. Later, he had breakfast with the employees to mark the celebration of Labour Day.