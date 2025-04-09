Labour dept to launch 4 mobile hi-tech health clinics for workers

Mysuru: The Labour department is set to launch four mobile hi-tech health clinics in Mysuru to safeguard the health of construction workers and their dependents. This initiative aims to provide health services to approximately 1.43 lakh registered workers in the district and their families, benefiting a total of around 6 lakh individuals.

The state government had previously announced the establishment of 100 mobile health clinics across 31 districts during the 2022-23 fiscal year. Now, preparations are underway for implementation, with the operation of four mobile hi-tech clinics in Mysuru expected to commence within a week, according to Labor Officer Chetan.

The mobile health clinics will operate in designated areas: two clinics will cover Mysuru city and its surrounding taluk, one will serve the T. Narasipur-Nanjangud-HD Kote area, and another one will cater to Krishnarajanagara-Hunsur-Piriya. These health services will specifically be available to registered construction workers under the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Each mobile clinic will be staffed with a medical officer, two nurses, one pharmacist cum administrative assistant, one laboratory technician, and one driver. This well-equipped team will operate in one location from morning until noon and will move to another site in the afternoon, spending a minimum of four hours near various bus stands in the villages. A monthly route map will be prepared and shared 15 days in advance with the relevant wards, taluks, Gram Panchayats, hoblis, and labor organizations to inform them of the schedules. Workers can avail of services by presenting the card issued by the welfare board.

The clinics will offer outpatient services, addressing various health issues, including hypertension and diabetes. More than 20 types of tests will be conducted on-site to ensure accessible healthcare for workers. The mobile units will be equipped with medical instruments capable of conducting 25 types of tests, including a biochemistry analyzer, ESR, urine analyzer, and HB meter, along with a total of five laboratory instruments and 37 different medical supplies necessary for treatment.

This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing the healthcare access of construction workers in Mysuru, making it more convenient for them to receive essential

medical services.