Lakshmi Hebbalkar slams BJP for calling caste census unscientific

Belgaum: Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has lashed out at BJP for calling the caste census report unscientific, expressing deep anger that BJP leaders are misleading the people of the state.

Speaking to reporters, the minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the chairman and members of the Backward Classes Commission were appointed during the BJP government. The caste census study was conducted during the BJP government.

The BJP itself could have rejected the caste census even then. However, she lashed out, saying that it is ridiculous that BJP leaders are now calling the caste census unscientific.

The caste census report is still under discussion. The cabinet meeting held last Thursday only discussed the caste census report. More discussion is needed on this. She said that she will respond only after a full discussion in the cabinet.

There should be no room for speculation about the caste census report. Our aim is to ensure that justice is given to everyone without any injustice to any community.

The minister clarified that there was no uproar or argument between the ministers during the cabinet meeting regarding the caste census.

Truth revealed after investigation

Commenting on the arrest of the truck driver by the police who was responsible for the car accident on January 14, the minister said that an investigation is underway into the accident.

The truth will be known only after the investigation is completed.

I was also sleepy, I have no doubts. The police have put a lot of effort into catching the driver. It has been learned that the driver is from Pune, Maharashtra.

The Belgaum police investigated very diligently and caught the driver. No matter how much I thank them, the minister said.