Lamborghini performs reckless stunt at MG Road circle

Bengaluru: The late-night road in Silicon City turned into a stage for a reckless stunt when the driver of a white Lamborghini executed a high-risk drift at the busy Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road. The incident unfolded between 2:00 am and 3:00 am.

The vehicle bearing registration KA 05 NR 0009 performed donuts by spinning in circles two to three times amid public thoroughfare before speeding away. A video captured by a passerby quickly went viral on social media, showing the luxury car sliding and rotating close to pedestrians and dangerously close to other vehicles. The stunt took place under the jurisdiction of Cubbon Park Traffic Police Station. Acting suo motu, officers registered an FIR against the vehicle owner/driver under charges of rash and negligent driving that endangered public safety. Division Traffic DCP Sahil Bagla stated that CCTV footage has clearly recorded the drifting act. Investigations are underway to identify the owner.

He issued a stern warning: “No one is permitted to perform such stunts on Bengaluru roads. This is illegaland highly dangerous. We will not only impose fines but also recommend cancellation of the vehicle’s RC (Registration Certificate) upon tracing the accused.” Efforts to trace the owner using the registration number KA 05 NR 0009 have so far yielded no results. Checks on various websites, including the Bengaluru Traffic Police portal, failed to reveal ownership details. This has led to speculation among netizens that the number plate could be fake or the vehicle may not be registered in Karnataka at all.