Land acquisition for Mysuru airport expansion to be speeded up

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP and chairman of Mysuru Airport Advisory Committee (MAAC) Pratap Simha has assured that the process of land acquisition for the proposed expansion of the airport would be speeded up.



He disclosed this at the MAAC meeting held at the airport here on Tuesday.

Since the existing runway at the airport can facilitate landing of only 72-seater flights, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has come up with a master plan to extend it from 1,740 meters to 2,750 meters. After the expansion of the runaway, Airbus 320 national and international flights with 180-seat capacity can land and take off from the airport.

The Mysuru airport authority has sought 240 acres of land for the runway extension project. Though the land has already been identified for the purpose, it is yet to be acquired.

When contacted, KIADB sources said, "Price Advisory Committee which includes Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and others, has already fixed price for 161 acres and KIADB has approved it. And final notification has already been done. We have already written to the State government in this regard. Once the infrastructure development department approves, we will acquire land. The preliminary notification for acquisition of another 44 acres of land has already been issued," they said.

As National Highway 212 (Mysuru-Nanjangud) comes in the way of extension of the runway, a tunnel or an underpass below the extended runway has been proposed. Bureau of Civil Aviation gave "security clearance" to it in May 2018.

Extension of the runaway and expansion of Mysuru airport, and enhancement of air connectivity will further boost tourism, and also attract investments to the heritage city, stakeholders of tourism and industries opine.