Land allotted to Karnataka in Ayodhya - Yogi adityanath

Mandya: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that land has been allotted to Karnataka's guest house in Ayodhya where the grand Ram Mandir is being built.

He spoke at the assembly election campaign organized in Mandya. He said Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have an inseparable relationship. At the beginning of the speech, he said Hanuman, who was the dearest companion of Lord Sri Rama in exile, born in Karnataka..

People of Karnataka worked for Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The construction of the temple will be completed by January 2024. The temple will be inaugurated by Modi. After five hundred years Sri Rama Chandra will be enshrined in his own temple.

It is a word of honor for all Indians. You are all welcome to this auspicious occasion. Hope there will be a double engine government in Karnataka by that time. On the proposal of CM Basavaraja Bommai, I have given land for the guest house. He said that he can stay in a guest house in Karnataka itself.

At the end of the speech, he created excitement among the crowd by saying ``Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate, Jay Hai Karnataka Mathe''.