Land mafia after 'honest' Mysuru DC Sindhuri?

Mysuru: The allegation and counter allegation made by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and city corporation commissioner Shilpa Nag against each other has become the talk of the town.

The 2009 batch IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri has earned a reputation for honesty and no-nonsense approach to her job. Her intolerance of corruption is said to have earned her a few opponents among influential politicians and real estate businessmen.

The tourist city also known as cultural city, has lately been attracting a large number of tourists in recent years. As a result, the price of land has also risen steeply. Just two decades back the land 20 km away from the city was sold for a few thousands. But the price of an acre now runs into crores of rupees. As a result, land sharks have encroached lakes, gomal, (cattle grazing land) and even government land.

At a media interaction in April after taking charge as Mysuru district DC, Rohini Sindhuri made it clear that her priority would be to protect government lands and conserve lakes.

True to her word, she took the necessary measures to save government land falling under the two survey numbers. She said that the case in respect of 1,600 acres of B-Kharab land had reached the Karnataka High

Court. She further said that during hearing, the Chief

Justice had asked the government about the status of the 1,600 acres of B-Kharab (wasteland ) land in Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and Alanahalli Survey No. 41. The district administration in its reply had said that Kurubarahalli was the habitat of shepherds.

Sindhuri openly said she would spare no effort to evict encroachers from government lands. But the powerful and influential land mafia which encroached the lands has created fake documents with the help of corrupt

officials and created residential layouts. Closing ranks, the land mafia is believed to be behind the campaign to malign the DC and is said to be waiting for months for an opportunity to get her transferred.