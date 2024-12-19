Landmarks of Sandalwood: A cinematic journey through time

Bengaluru: Landmarks of Sandalwood: Chandanavanada Chilumegalu is a visual feast for any Kannada cinema enthusiast. This bilingual book, curated by renowned film critics Dr. Sharanu Hullur and S. Shyam Prasad, delves deep into the 90-year history of Kannada cinema, highlighting 90 iconic films that have shaped the industry.

What sets this book apart

A visual extravaganza: The book is adorned with rare and stunning photographs that transport readers back to the golden era of Sandalwood. Each image tells a story, capturing the essence of iconic films, legendary actors, and iconic directors.

In-depth analysis: Each of the 90 featured films is accompanied by insightful commentary, providing a deeper understanding of their cultural and historical significance. The authors ex-plore the nuances of storytelling, acting, direction, and music, offering a comprehensive analy-sis of each film.

A Treasure trove for cinephiles: Whether you’re a seasoned film buff or a casual viewer, this book offers a wealth of information and entertainment.

It’s a perfect blend of nostalgia and cin-ematic knowledge, making it a must-have for any library.

The analysis focuses on how these films became landmarks by any criteria, be it : Success, Technological advances , Trend setting, Shaping the career or Making a superstar out of an ac-tor and How it changed the pattern of film making etc.

A testament to the rich heritage of Kannada cinema

Landmarks of Sandalwood is more than just a book; it’s a celebration of the rich heritage of Kannada cinema. It pays homage to the pioneers who laid the foundation for the industry and the filmmakers who continue to push the boundaries of storytelling.

Highlights from the Book

Iconic Films: Explore the timeless classics like Sati Sulochana, Bedara Kannappa, Gaalipata, and Om.

Legendary Actors: Relive the golden era with the legendary performances of Dr. Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Kalpana, and many more.

Iconic Directors: Discover the brilliance of directors like Y.V. Rao, Puttanna Kanagal, and Gi-rish Karnad.If you’re a fan of Kannada cinema, ‘Landmarks of Sandalwood’ is a must-read. It’s a beautiful tribute to the industry and a valuable resource for anyone interested in Indian cinema.