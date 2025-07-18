  • Menu
Lawyer berates judge in HC, captured on video

Lawyer berates judge in HC, captured on video
Bengaluru: Senior BJP MLA and former Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday shared a video clip of the live proceedings of the Karnataka High Court showing a senior counsel using derogatory words on the microphone in the open court before a judge.

Kumar, who had also served as Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in Karnataka during the BJP rule, termed it shocking behaviour. “Really shocking behaviour, that too in open court.

Deserves the strongest condemnation,” the MLA said in his Facebook post, while sharing the video. It is unclear when the incident took place, but from the video it appears that the incident happened before Justice M G Uma. Kumar was not available for comment despite repeated attempts to clarify when the incident took place and how he obtained the video clip.

