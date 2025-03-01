Learning initiative to promote experimentation in govt schools

Bengaluru: To equip the younger generation with skills in emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the Department of Science and Technology is exploring a new scheme that encourages hands-on learning and experimentation in government schools, announced NS Boseraju, Minister for Small Irrigation, Science, and Technology.

Speaking at the inauguration of National Science Day celebrations and the newly constructed UR Bhavan by Bangalore Smart City Limited at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, the minister emphasised the critical role of science and technology in national and state development.

“National Science Day, observed annually on February 28, commemorates Sir C.V. Raman’s discovery of the Raman Effect. Our vision, in line with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, is to bring science closer to the people and inspire a scientific mindset among students. Over the past two years, the Department of Science and Technology has undertaken numerous initiatives to promote creativity, sustainability, and scientific thinking he said. For effective learning, students must engage beyond textbooks. They should be encouraged to read, write, research, experiment, and develop problem-solving skills. To facilitate this, we are formulating a new scheme that will introduce experimentation-based learning in Kannada medium schools.

As part of the event, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar administered the National Science Day pledge. The ceremony saw the presence of Basavaraj Shivalingappa Horatti, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, U.T. Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, A.S. Kiran Kumar, Former ISRO Chairman, and Ministers Krishna Bhairegowda, Priyank Kharge, and M.C. Sudhakar, alongside hundreds of students.