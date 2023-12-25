Legal Trouble For BJP MP Pratap Simha's Brother: FIR Filed For Alleged Unauthorized Tree Cutting And Wood Smuggling

An FIR has been filed against Vikram Simha, the brother of BJP MP Pratap Simha, for reportedly cutting down 120 trees without authorization and engaging in wood smuggling in a village located in Karnataka's Hassan district.

Earlier this month, Pratap Simha's brother, Vikram Simha, gained attention when he issued visitor passes to two individuals who breached the Lok Sabha hall.

In the case against Vikram Simha, the state forest department registered an FIR, accusing him of unauthorized tree felling and wood smuggling in Nandagondanahalli village. The operation came to light during a field visit by Mamata, a tehsildar, who promptly alerted officers and initiated the FIR.

The forested area where the trees were cut down was government-owned and allocated to two individuals, constituting gomala land (cattle pasturage) spanning 12 acres.

State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre informed India Today TV that Vikram Simha was allegedly involved in the operation for over 15 days. He assured swift action against him, emphasizing that Vikram Simha had initially agreed to cultivate ginger but instead proceeded to chop down trees.