Likely on April 24 in Bengaluru and DK District, April 25 in Udupi

Udupi: Residents of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be able to witness the zero shadow phenomena. While the phenomena will occur precisely at 12:28 PM on April 24 at Dakshina Kannada, it will occur at 12:29 PM on April 25 in Udupi.

Atul Bhat, an assistant professor in the physics department at Poornaprajna College in Udupi, has informed that the zero shadow moment can be witnessed without any special equipment or instruments.

Bhat explained that during this phenomenon, the sun is positioned directly overhead, resulting in the absence of shadows from sunlight at a specific time of day. This natural occurrence is a fascinating display of astronomical mechanics and is sure to attract the attention of those interested in celestial events.

According to Atul, the two Zero Shadow Days occur annually in the months of April-May and August. As April is a summer month, the probability of observing these events is greater at this time compared to August, which is a monsoon season.

During the Zero Shadow Days, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky resulting in the reduction of the length of the shadow. On these days, when the sun is directly above us, it casts a shadow exactly below us. Since we stand on this shadow, our own shadow becomes invisible, hence the term "Zero Shadow".

Atul Bhat explained that the phenomenon of Zero Shadow Days is a result of the Earth's tilt at an angle of 23.5 degrees. As the Earth orbits around the sun, the sun appears to move from north to south, with its position changing throughout the year.For individuals living between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn, the sun appears directly overhead twice a year, resulting in the occurrence of Zero Shadow Days. This is because the sun is in line with the observer, causing the shadow to disappear.

According to Atul, Bengaluru residents can experience their Zero Shadow moment at 12.18 pm on April 24. He also mentioned that on May 11, the zero shadow day can be witnessed at Bidar, the northern tip of the state.

The Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers' Club intends to encourage people to witness and appreciate this astronomical phenomenon. Atul said that a demonstration will be organised by the Poornaprajna College in Udupi starting at 12:15 pm on April 25 and it is open for the public.