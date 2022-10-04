Liquor shops to remain closed city-wide on Oct 5,6

Bengaluru: On the occasion of Dasara festival, the sale of liquor has been closed down across Bengaluru city on October 5 and October 6. The Liquor sale has been shut down to maintain peace and order and to prevent untoward incidents. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said that the restriction would be enforced from 7 am on Wednesday, October 5 to 12 noon on Thursday, October 6. MSIL outlets, bars, restaurants, liquor shops and pubs in the city will remain closed, police said.

He said that only star hotels and clubs will function as usual. At least 113 palanquins will be taken out in the procession in RT Nagar, JC Nagar, Hebbala and DJ Halli on Wednesday and as more than 60,000 people are likely to participate in the celebrations, sale of liquor has been banned in such areas as a precautionary measure, he said. These areas are considered "communally sensitive". Therefore, during the festivals, the sale of liquor is prohibited to avoid any mishap, said Pratap Reddy. Liquor ban will be enforced in RT Nagar, JC Nagar, Sanjay Nagar and Hebbala Police Stations in the northern part of Bengaluru. Officials have ensured that liquor is not sold during the Dasara The Sale of liquor in Bharatinagar, Pulakeshinagar, KG Halli, DJ Halli and Shivajinagar Police Station area of Bengaluru East has been banned for two days. Also sale of liquor is prohibited in Amrutahalli, Kodigehalli and Highgrounds Police Station, Bengaluru.