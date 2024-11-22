  • Menu
Lokayukta conducts raids on Mines and Geology Officer

Jewellery and other items seized by the Lokayukta during a raid on Thursday
Mangaluru: Lokayukta officials from Mangaluru and Chikkaballapur conducted a coordinated operation and raided the residence and office of Krishnaveni, an officer in the Mines and Geology Department, on Thursday morning. The raids were carried out as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities.

A team, led by Lokayukta SP Nataraj, conducted searches at Krishnaveni’s residence at Valencia, and her office in Mallikatte. The operation involved simultaneous inspections at both locations. Krishnaveni had assumed her current role in Mangaluru just two months ago following a transfer. During the raid, officials thoroughly scrutinised documents and other assets at her residence and office as part of the ongoing probe.

The Lokayukta’s actions aim to verify allegations and assess whether any irregularities have occurred during her tenure. Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.

