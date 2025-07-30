Lokayukta raids officials across state over disproportionate asset allegations

Bengaluru: In a coordinated operation across Karnataka on Tuesday morning, Lokayukta officials conducted simultaneous raids at the residences and offices of five government officials facing allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, and Chitradurga districts, as part of a corruption probe involving officers from departments such as Revenue, Health, Horticulture, Public Works, and Water Supply.

A team led by Chikkaballapur Lokayukta SP J.K. Anthony raided Anjaneyamurthy’s premises in Yelahanka, Jakkur Complex, Tumakuru, Madhugiri, and his office in Gowribidanur. Officials are reportedly scrutinising documents and questioning the official regarding his assets.

In Chitradurga, searches linked to Dr. Venkatesh were also underway at multiple locations associated with him. Lokayukta officials confirmed that the search and verification process is ongoing and that records seized during the raids are being examined.

Sources said the operation followed tip-offs and complaints received about the officials accumulating wealth beyond their legitimate income. More details are expected once the preliminary verification concludes.