LoP accuses govt of corruption in Mysuru Dussehra celebrations

Mysuru: Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, has criticised the state government for allegedly using the world-famous Mysore Dussehra festival as a platform for corruption. In a post on social media platform X, Ashok expressed concerns over reports that renowned sarod player Pandit Taranath was asked for a commission during last year’s Dussehra festivities.

While acknowledging the government’s move to celebrate the grand Nadahabba Mysore Dussehra in an elaborate manner, Ashok emphasised that the festival, which symbolises Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage, should not be tarnished by corruption. He accused the Congress government of turning the festival into a money-making venture, stating, “It is the wish of Kannadigas that this lavish celebration does not become a stage for another lavish scam.”

Referring to the alleged commission demand from Pandit Taranath, last year Ashok said, “Last year, the Congress government auctioned off the honour of Karnataka by demanding a percentage commission from a celebrated artiste. This year, we will have to wait and see if the state’s culture and heritage are respected or if Dussehra will once again be infected with corruption.”

The Mysore Dussehra, celebrated with grandeur, holds immense significance as a symbol of Karnataka’s cultural pride. Ashoka warned that if the government fails to ensure the festival is free from corruption, it could face the wrath of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the deity presiding over the celebrations.

Ashoka’s sharp criticism comes at a time when the state government is gearing up to organize the upcoming Mysore Dussehra festivities, which attract global attention. The opposition leader called on the administration to uphold the dignity and cultural importance of the event, stressing that it should be conducted with “great interest, dedication, and devotion” for the world to admire.