Just In
Luxury Car Catches Fire on Mangaluru Highway
Occupants Escape Unharmed
Mangaluru : A high end BMW car was engulfed in flames on Thursday, September 5, while traveling on the National Highway near the NITK post in Surathkal. The incident caused a 45-minute disruption to traffic, but fortunately, all three occupants, including the driver, managed to escape unharmed.
The BMW, reportedly valued at approximately Rs. 1 crore, was en route from Udupi to Mangaluru when smoke started emanating from the rear of the vehicle. Eyewitnesses reported that another car, following closely behind, overtook the BMW to warn the driver about the smoke. Heeding the warning, the driver quickly pulled over, and the occupants exited the vehicle to safety.
Despite prompt action by fire tenders, the car was completely gutted by the time the fire was extinguished. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.
The owner of the car, a contractor from Koteshwara, was not in the vehicle at the time. Following the incident, local police from the Surathkal station responded to investigate. A case has been registered to determine the cause of the fire.