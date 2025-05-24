Lying is second nature to Kumaraswamy: DK Shivakumar

Kolar: Lashing out at Union Minister Kumaraswamy for making false allegations against him, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday accused him of having lost his mental balance.

“Kumaraswamy is mental. His has lost his mental balance,” the DCM said replying to Kumaraswamy’s allegation that the DCM had tipped off ED about Ranya Rao’s smuggling case details.

Replying to a series of tweets from Kumaraswamy on renaming of Ramanagara, he said, “Why did Kumaraswamy come to Ramanagara to do politics? Why did he not do politics in his home district of Hassan? Why hasn’t he removed the initials in his name which refer to his father’s name and his village’s name?”

“We are from Bengaluru district. Names of places have a significance. Why was Madras changed to Chennai, Gulbarga to Kalaburagi? The people of the district too have their aspirations. Is it bothering anyone?”

Asked about the allegation that renaming of Ramanagara was done for real estate gains, he said, “Yes, we want the values of our farmers’ land to go up. We want our people to get more jobs. We want investors to come and develop this place, that is our dream.”

“The parliamentary constituency was earlier called Kanakapura, why was it changed to Bengaluru Rural? We are not changing the name of Ramanagara, it will continue to be the district headquarters.

We are only changing the name of the district,” he explained.

Asked about him, along with his brother DK Suresh and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, being named in the National Herald case, he said, “It is a newspaper run by our party. My brother and I have given money to the publication. We have given donations from our Trust also. We have given our hard-earned money, there is nothing to conceal.”