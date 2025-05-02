Madhu Rangayya is new President of AKKA

Bengaluru: Madhu Rangayya has been elected as the new President of the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA) and will serve a two-year term. He will spearhead the organization’s upcoming initiatives, including the prestigious AKKA Conference, alongside various cultural and community-driven programs across the U.S.

The newly formed executive team comprises a dynamic mix of leaders President Madhu Rangayya, Secretary Dr. Naveen Krishna, Treasurer ChandruAradhya, Vice Presidents RoopashreeMelukote, Raghu Shivaram, Vinod Kumar, Joint Secretaries: Manu Goruru, Dr. Lavanya, Assistant Secretaries Vatsa Ramanathan, Dr. Mohan Kumar. The committee also includes honorary members such as longtime AKKA leader Amarnath Gowda, along with 20 representatives from Kannada organizations spanning different U.S. states.

Hailing from Mandya, Rangayya is an engineering graduate who moved to the United States nearly 30 years ago. Currently employed in the private sector, he has remained deeply committed to promoting Kannada culture, language, and heritage within the diaspora. His consistent efforts have earned him the trust and respect of the community, culminating in his election as AKKA President.

Expressing his gratitude, Rangayya said, “It’s a great honour to take on this role during AKKA’s silver jubilee year.

My focus will be on uniting Kannadigas across America and encouraging the younger generation to embrace and celebrate our rich cultural legacy. Even from afar, we will ensure Kannada continues to thrive and inspire.”